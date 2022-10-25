A2 Milk’s chief operating officer will leave the company at the end of December after 10 years in the role.

Shareef Khan joined the A2 Milk in 2012 primarily to develop the company’s supply chain operations with Synlait Milk and support the growth of its infant formula business. He was responsible for all operations at A2 Milk, including farm services, supply chain, manufacturing and product development.

“Shareef has navigated the operations function through some extraordinary times and has played an important role in A2’s growth,” chief executive David Bortolussi said in a statement.

Following Khan’s departure, A2 Milk plans to create a new chief supply chain officer role to lead the company’s end-to-end supply chain in all categories and markets.

The role will combine the leadership of A2 Milk’s operations and manufacturing teams and reporting directly to the CEO.

Mataura Valley Milk’s chief executive Bernard May will report to the new chief supply chain officer role and, once that new appointment is made in the coming weeks, will leave the executive leadership team.

A2 Milk rose 0.3% to $5.96 in late morning trading on the NZX.