Turners Auto expects half-year profit to be 'modestly' ahead of last year

Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Turners Automotive Group said first-half pre-tax profit would be “modestly” ahead of last year’s $23.2 million.The dual-listed automotive company said it had seen an increase in car units sold year-on-year. This was despite the wider NZ used car market being down 7.5% year-to-date – between April and September – compared with the same period last year.Turners said it the increase in car units sold led to strong growth of its market share, despite a challenging macro environment during the period, with four mon...

World news
Xi Jinping leaves no doubt who is in charge of China
The Economist | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

The new standing committee of the Chinese Communist Party is notable for the ejection of voices associated with previous presidents and the installation of Xi Jin Ping loyalists.

World news
Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory
Bloomberg | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Rishi Sunak is a wealthy technocrat who supports Brexit, but he's not a populist. His reputation as a sound manager will help him but will it be enough to quell the Conservative party's chaos?

Infrastructure
Hong Kong investment company said to be in hunt for Vector's meter business
Staff reporters | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Hong Kong investment company CKI, the owner of Wellington Electricity, is said to be interested in buying Vector's meter business.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

