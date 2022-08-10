See full details
Primary Sector

A2 Milk gets shot down because of issues in application

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 10 Aug 2022

A2 Milk gets shot down because of issues in application
The US baby formula shortage continues. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 10 Aug 2022
The US Food and Drug Administration has deferred A2 Milk’s application to export infant formula to the US because of “issues that would be unlikely to be resolved quickly”.The FDA has been forced to allow some imports of infant formula into the US because of a supply shortage. Some imports have already been approved, from Britain and Australia, but only Danone from New Zealand has successfully applied.The FDA “is deferring consideration of these specific requests at this time and prioritising others for review”, a...

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

