A2 Milk navigates tricky Chinese market as first-half profit climbs 24%

(Image: Getty)

A2 Milk delivered a half-year result in line with guidance and said it continued to expect low double-digit revenue growth in the full year despite challenges in China.Revenue was $783 million in the six months to Dec 31, up 19% on the prior period while net profit, including the Mataura Valley Milk non-controlling interest, was $68.5m, up 22%. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was up 24% to $73.8m. Basic earnings per share were up 24.1% to 10 cents from 8 cents.The company delivered total infant milk formula (IMF) sales gro...