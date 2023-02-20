Menu
A2 Milk navigates tricky Chinese market as first-half profit climbs 24%

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
A2 Milk delivered a half-year result in line with guidance and said it continued to expect low double-digit revenue growth in the full year despite challenges in China.Revenue was $783 million in the six months to Dec 31, up 19% on the prior period while net profit, including the Mataura Valley Milk non-controlling interest, was $68.5m, up 22%. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was up 24% to $73.8m. Basic earnings per share were up 24.1% to 10 cents from 8 cents.The company delivered total infant milk formula (IMF) sales gro...
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 3:37pm