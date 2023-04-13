Menu
Primary Sector

A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Short sellers are gambling on tough times ahead for A2. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
A small but increasing number of investors are betting against A2 Milk despite an improving outlook in China, its main market.Short positioning lifted from 2.90% of shares on issue in early January to 4.55% in early April, according to data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.Short selling essentially involves borrowing a security from a brokerage and selling it on the open market.   The aim is to buy it back for a lower price and pocket the difference after paying back the loan. Interest in shorting eases when f...
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation
Primary Sector

‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation

Oceania Natural’s Wei Zhong and Lei Ding were found to have breached the law.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
'Slash' not the root cause of cyclone debris
Primary Sector

'Slash' not the root cause of cyclone debris

Forestry owners say the post-cyclone enquiry also needs to consider soil and silt.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Dairy cow and herd numbers easing
Primary Sector

Dairy cow and herd numbers easing

Cow numbers declined 1.26%, versus the prior season, to 4.84 million. 

Rebecca Howard 12 Apr 2023
Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%
Primary Sector

Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%

The result was strong despite ongoing inflationary and supply-chain pressures.

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023