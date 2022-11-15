Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

A2 Milk should get lift from weak NZ dollar and US access, says Jarden

A2 Milk should get lift from weak NZ dollar and US access, says Jarden
A2 Milk's annual shareholders' meeting is on Friday. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
A2 Milk’s access into the US infant formula market will be of interest at Friday’s annual shareholders’ meeting, along with how it fared at the 11:11 Singles Day sales festival, said Jarden.“Our initial analysis suggests A2 Milk's performance is likely to be solid across this year's festival and on plan for the company,” said Jarden director of equity research Adrian Allbon.He said, however, there was some uncertainty about the strength of sales volumes overall as 'Singles Day' stretched from a 24-h...
Energy

Pressure at the pump: will intervention work?

Treasury believes a "credible threat" of price control is necessary.

Ian Llewellyn 3:18pm
Environment

Industry voice built into new RMA package

Industry groups are relieved that their voices must be heard when long-term regional plans are being created.

Pattrick Smellie 1:26pm
Environment

RMA reform package: key elements

The reforms aim to produce faster economic development.

Pattrick Smellie 1:14pm