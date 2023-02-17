A2's first-half result expected to be solid, all eyes on commentary

(Image: Getty)

A2 Milk is widely expected to post solid first-half growth on Monday, so the biggest drawcard for investors will be any forward-looking commentary, particularly around China. In November, the company said it was expecting low double-digit revenue growth in the full year, versus its prior view that there would be high single-digit growth. It also reiterated that first-half 2023 growth, on the same period last year, is expected to be significantly higher than second-half 2023 growth compared with 2022's second half.“We expect...