Primary Sector

Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't

Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
The Act stall at Fieldays. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
The Act party says if farmers in New Zealand’s biggest trading partners are not paying for their emissions, neither should this country’s farmers.The likely coalition partner to National – with Act leader David Seymour, current MP Mark Cameron and candidate Andrew Hoggard – released its agricultural policy on day two of Fieldays on Thursday, which would see the Zero Carbon Act and the Climate Change Commission scrapped.Act has always opposed the Zero Carbon Act, being the only party to vote against it when it was introdu...
