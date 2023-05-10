Menu
Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Andrew Hoggard. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 10 May 2023
Securing Andrew Hoggard as a candidate is an “absolute coup” for the Act party and puts them in a good position to attract the rural vote, a political commentator says.On Tuesday morning, the Manawatū dairy farmer announced he was standing down as president of Federated Farmers two months before his three-year term was due to end.A couple of hours later, shortly after lunchtime, he was on Newstalk ZB’s The Country announcing his next move: standing for Act, which he'd been a member of since 2019.Speculation was rife among...
The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…
Public sector

The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…

Conflict of interest claims, the big melt, document dump of the week and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector Profile

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

“I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," says Kate Acland.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Media

Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’

The threats come as NZ prepares its own digital news law, influenced by C-18 and Australia’s news code.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
