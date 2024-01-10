Menu
Act wants completely new GMO legislation

Parmjeet Parmar wants to overhaul New Zealand's genetic engineering rules.
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
The Act party wants to overhaul the rules for genetic engineering and ensure they remain fit for purpose over the long term by regulating biotechnological outcomes rather than techniques.“We want to make sure that the legislation will be fit for purpose not just for now but takes that long-term view into consideration and also the pace of development of this technology,” said Act’s research, science and innovation spokesperson, former John Key era National party MP Parmjeet Parmar.She served as the research, science and techno...
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
Economy

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 3:47pm
Opinion

Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 1:10pm
Technology

OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

With this option, users can quickly create chatbots.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Fonterra's McBride appointed chair of Sydney Markets
Primary Sector

The former chair had to repay his retirement payment.

Riley Kennedy 9:12am
Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability
Primary Sector

The dairy company aims to one day have a 'net positive' environmental impact.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack
Primary Sector

US-based VF Corp, owner also of the Vans and Dickies brand, was attacked before Christmas.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024
UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years
Primary Sector

Is Santana's Central Otago "Rise and Shine" prospect a Macraes-beater?

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2024