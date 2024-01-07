Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Angus Street: NSW bush kid to Sydney journo to NZ Merino CEO

Angus Street: NSW bush kid to Sydney journo to NZ Merino CEO
Angus Street has taken over as CEO of NZ Merino (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Sun, 07 Jan 2024
If everything had gone to plan for Angus Street, he would have been a journalist writing for National Geographic.But the Global Financial Crisis came along and he was one of many Australian journalists who lost their jobs as newsrooms shrunk to move to a digital-first model.Fast forward 15-odd years, and Street moved to New Zealand with his family in August to take over the reins of the The New Zealand Merino Company from long-time chief executive John Brakenridge.From rural Aussie to writingA fifth-generation farmer, Street and his siblings gr...
Fake news threatens to destroy democracy
Technology Electoral Integrity

Fake news threatens to destroy democracy

Govts must urgently unite to combat a flood of disinformation and digital manipulation.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Books Review

The Palace: When royals romped at Hampton Court

Henry VIII made his former adviser’s estate a hub of excess, intrigue and sex.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The Palace: When royals romped at Hampton Court
Law & Regulation Free

Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act

Company will have to make amends with two former employees and maybe other affected staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jan 2024
Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act

More Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga
Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

The loss of its rudder led to a commercial dispute and maritime investigations. 

Oliver Lewis 05 Jan 2024
Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board
Primary Sector Free

Santana Minerals heads into 2024 with new board

The mineral mining company's share price rallied through December.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 05 Jan 2024
Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture
Primary Sector

Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture

A scientist adept at business and commerce, a kind man who always said thank you.

Rebecca Stevenson 04 Jan 2024
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 03 Jan 2024