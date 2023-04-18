Beef + Lamb NZ wants more time on emissions pricing

Beef + Lamb NZ says farmers aren't opposed to change, they just want more time. (Image: Getty)

Beef + Lamb New Zealand says a price on emissions shouldn’t be introduced until outstanding issues are resolved.Under the current timeframe, agricultural emissions will be priced in NZ from 2025.The next step is for cabinet to make final policy decisions on the agricultural emissions pricing system, something that is expected to take place shortly.Government ministers have said the aim is to introduce legislation by the middle of the year, but Beef + Lamb NZ is lobbying for more time.Farmers are concerned about the “disproportionate...