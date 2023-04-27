Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Boom and bust risk in current ETS forestry settings

Boom and bust risk in current ETS forestry settings
The position of Māori forest owners is of particular interest to the commission. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Both the New Zealand forestry sector and the price of carbon in the emissions trading scheme are at risk of going through boom and bust cycles by the mid-2030s, the Climate Change Commission is warning.One way to help prevent that would be to reduce the amount of free allocation of carbon units to heavy industry that is exposed to international competition, but which the Climate Change Commission (CCC) believes could be cut back from current levels, which are unnecessarily generous.The problem relates to the fact that, as trees planted to captu...
Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'
Property

Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'

Queenstown Lakes district council hasn't revealed how much public money it spent.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation

The goal is to build, grow and invest in world-leading Ag-IP and innovations.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation
Bloomberg

Disruption or desperation? Tesla kicks off price war

The man who upended the auto industry is now offering steep discounts.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Disruption or desperation? Tesla kicks off price war

More Primary Sector

Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation
Primary Sector

Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation

The goal is to build, grow and invest in world-leading Ag-IP and innovations.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Apr 2023
Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels
Primary Sector

Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels

Talley's will keep the majority of staff. 

Staff reporters 26 Apr 2023
Crying over spilt milk: Synlait shares continue to tumble
Primary Sector

Crying over spilt milk: Synlait shares continue to tumble

Synlait's shares have nosedived more than 21% since the market opened this morning.

Ella Somers 26 Apr 2023