Primary Sector

Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions

The dairy sector's role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions is hotly disputed. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Pricing farms' animal emissions is one of the areas where the Climate Change Commission’s advice diverges the most from the new government’s policy direction.On Tuesday, the commission released its final views on how New Zealand could meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2026 to 2030.This covers the second emissions reduction plan and looks out to the following five-year blocks that make up the country’s carbon budget – that is, how much greenhouse gas can be released and still meet the legal and internation...
Government sinks Interislander project after $1.5b blowout
Infrastructure

The new government has rejected a funding bid by KiwiRail, ending the ferry project.

Oliver Lewis 4:16pm
Policy

Covid projects 'let down' by 'absence of clear records'

The auditor general says too little was documented about why decisions were made.

Pattrick Smellie 2:45pm
Infrastructure

Budget for Auckland wastewater tunnel blows out

Scope changes and inflation have increased the cost of the central interceptor.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
