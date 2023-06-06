Menu
Commodity export prices steady

Dairy prices lifted 3.7% month-on-month in May. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
The ANZ World Commodity Price Index gained 0.3% in May. Dairy prices lifted, but prices for meat, export logs and aluminium fell.In local currency terms, the index gained 0.7% month-on-month, supported by a 0.4% easing of the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar.On an annual basis the index – which includes NZ’s major export goods – was down 13.3% (or -9.9% on a currency-adjusted basis).But the result was a solid one against a backdrop of falling global demand for commodities.In April, the index fell 1.7% month-on-month an...
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023
Politics

Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Kieran McAnulty is acting minister, effective immediately.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
