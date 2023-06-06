Menu
Pacific Edge working through Novitas decision

Analysts are on tenterhooks over what the decision means. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Pacific Edge is still working through the implications of the Medicare contractor decision that its suite of products do not meet the threshold for coverage under the US Social Security Act. Trading of the Dunedin-based company’s shares was halted before the market opened and the company said it expects to update investors before trading opens on Wednesday and follow that up with a conference call at 11am New Zealand time.It said it’s working through the implications of contractor Novitas’ local coverage determination (LC...
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023
Politics

Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Kieran McAnulty is acting minister, effective immediately.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
