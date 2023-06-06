Menu
Ebos slides 9.8% after losing A$1.9b Chemist Warehouse contract

The loss sliced $776m from the value of the company. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Ebos Group shares dropped 9.8% after the healthcare and animal care products maker lost a major contract to supply pharmaceuticals to Chemist Warehouse. The company will lose the A$1.9 billion (NZ2.06b) contract for the discounter pharmacy chain’s Australian stores at the end of June 2024, losing more than a tenth of its annual revenue of A$10.7b. The shares were recently down $4.05 at $37.41, slicing $776 million from the market value of the now $7.17b company.“We have always recognised that the contract renewal was a risk to...
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023
Politics

Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Kieran McAnulty is acting minister, effective immediately.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
