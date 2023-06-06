Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Ebos in trading halt over Chemist Warehouse contract

Ebos in trading halt over Chemist Warehouse contract
(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Ebos Group is in a trading halt after rival Sigma Pharmaceuticals won back the Chemist Warehouse supply contract. ASX-listed Sigma said it has signed a binding term sheet with Chemist Warehouse to supply both pharmaceuticals – which Ebos took over in 2019 – and the existing fast-moving consumer goods deal for five years from July 2024. Sigma said it estimates total sales to Chemist Warehouse will generate at least A$3 billion of revenue in its first full year and will support the healthcare company's medium-term guidan...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign