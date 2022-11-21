Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Comvita Singles' Day sales match last year's record

Comvita Singles' Day sales match last year's record
The company's success came despite ongoing disruption to the offline store network and cross-border sales. (Image: Comvita)
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
Comvita said its Singles' Day sales were in line both with its forecasts and the record-breaking performance it achieved last year.“Comvita products were number one, two and three in the honey category as they again delivered strong market share growth during this high-profile event,” the company said.It was also the sixth-largest brand in the broader healthy foods category and the only international brand on the list.The company said its participation in the China International Import Expo for a second year running resulted in...
Energy

Tiwai power deal likely to be settled

A new electricity contract with multiple suppliers is on the cards.

Ian Llewellyn 4:35pm
Business of Health Free

Independents battle authorities over Countdown pharmacies

Independent pharmacies are taking on the rise of big discount and supermarket pharmacies.

Greg Hurrell 3:42pm
Property

Queenstown Lakeview project too high, says panel

It's back to the drawing board for the Lakeview project, Queenstown’s largest development.

Brent Melville 11:55am