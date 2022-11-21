Comvita Singles' Day sales match last year's record

The company's success came despite ongoing disruption to the offline store network and cross-border sales. (Image: Comvita)

Staff reporters

Comvita said its Singles' Day sales were in line both with its forecasts and the record-breaking performance it achieved last year.“Comvita products were number one, two and three in the honey category as they again delivered strong market share growth during this high-profile event,” the company said.It was also the sixth-largest brand in the broader healthy foods category and the only international brand on the list.The company said its participation in the China International Import Expo for a second year running resulted in...