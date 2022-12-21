Menu
Primary Sector

Contested methane measure on the table for review

Contested methane measure on the table for review
Methane measurement is a core issue for the future of NZ pastoral farming. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Farmer lobbyists are cautiously welcoming the government's explicit acknowledgement that an alternative measure for the measurement of methane emissions will be considered as part of the upcoming review of agricultural emissions pricing.A report released today by the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and the agriculture minister, Damien O'Connor, included a significant footnote that acknowledged the Climate Change Commission (CCC) would include the so-called GWP* measure for methane in the review.Climate scientist Dave Frame and forme...
Markets Free Market Close

NZ market steady as kiwi nosedives against Japanese yen

Markets are getting tired but there are still two more days of trading before the Christmas shutdown.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Law & Regulation

Privacy Commissioner launches probe into Mercury IT breach

An order prevents the publication and distribution of the information obtained in the attack.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Law & Regulation

Tiger Brokers admits to breaches of AML/CFT law

The online share trading platform will appear at a penalty hearing.

Staff reporters 3:44pm

Primary Sector

Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The report needs more detail but is an important milestone, says He Waka Eke Noa chair. 

Rebecca Howard 11:40am
Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am
News in Brief

Synlait shaves 50c off milk price forecast

Synlait Milk is reducing its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season to $9.00/kgMS from $9.50/kgMS.In a notice to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), Synlait said the revised forecast reflected weaker global demand since it provided its last update in September. The com...

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022