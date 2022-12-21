Contested methane measure on the table for review

Methane measurement is a core issue for the future of NZ pastoral farming. (Image: Getty)

Farmer lobbyists are cautiously welcoming the government’s explicit acknowledgement that an alternative measure for the measurement of methane emissions will be considered as part of the upcoming review of agricultural emissions pricing.A report released today by the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and the agriculture minister, Damien O’Connor, included a significant footnote that acknowledged the Climate Change Commission (CCC) would include the so-called GWP* measure for methane in the review.Climate scientist Dave Frame and forme...