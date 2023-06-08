Menu
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

Finally some good news for Synlait Milk this week. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Good news from Synlait Milk could lead to A2 Milk eyeing up a bigger stake in the dairy processing company. Synlait shares shot up Tuesday on news it was re-registered by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to produce A2 Milk’s Chinese-labelled infant formula at its Dunsandel facility.In early June, investors were also cheered when it announced plans to sell its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese (TFC) businesses as part of its asset/capital structure review. Shares in Synlait are now up 17.4% this m...
BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut
Property

BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut

The bank is the latest to call time on the housing correction.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Markets

Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Looking for serious people? Try the NZX
Infrastructure

Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'

We may be talking too much and building too little, but a new priority tool will help.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'

