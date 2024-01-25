Menu
Crunching the numbers on live animal export trade

The debate over restarting live cattle exports is a live political issue. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
In the latest debate surrounding the revival of live export, it is worth questioning whether this is a well-crafted strategy or merely a play for minority popularity.Personally, my stance on live export is influenced by concerns over animal welfare. However, recognising my limitations in this area, I have chosen to focus on the economic and market implications instead.To offer an objective analysis, I consciously set aside my emotions, though I am aware of the potential for unconscious bias. Diving into data, my aim was to examine my preconcept...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Transport

Cargo owners want efficiency gains at Port of Auckland

Higher user charges should come with greater productivity, cargo body says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Finance

Dairy operation falls foul of scheme introduced by the former Labour government.

Riley Kennedy 24 Jan 2024
Primary Sector

Federation Mining expects to produce gold at its Reefton mine by early 2025.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Jan 2024
Primary Sector

Mathieson has been with Zespri for 21 years, including seven years as CEO.

Rebecca Howard 23 Jan 2024
Primary Sector

Another capital raise on the cards?

Riley Kennedy 23 Jan 2024