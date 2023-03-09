Cyclone Gabrielle cost to farmers could top $1b

The government's response is welcome but only a step on the road to recovery. (Image: Getty)

Cyclone Gabrielle is shaping up to be New Zealand’s most expensive weather event in terms of its spread and scale, says Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland."The fact that Cyclone Gabrielle has claimed at least 11 lives is devastating but quite honestly we’re very fortunate the toll isn’t a lot higher," Copeland said.The Federated Farmers policy team estimates total on-farm costs, including income disruption, infrastructure repair and crop or orchard restoration bills for all affected farmers and growers...