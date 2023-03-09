Menu
Primary Sector

Cyclone Gabrielle cost to farmers could top $1b

Cyclone Gabrielle cost to farmers could top $1b
The government's response is welcome but only a step on the road to recovery. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle is shaping up to be New Zealand’s most expensive weather event in terms of its spread and scale, says Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland."The fact that Cyclone Gabrielle has claimed at least 11 lives is devastating but quite honestly we’re very fortunate the toll isn’t a lot higher," Copeland said.The Federated Farmers policy team estimates total on-farm costs, including income disruption, infrastructure repair and crop or orchard restoration bills for all affected farmers and growers...
More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Fire-hit Mainland Poultry fails to file accounts

Reporting entity Indus Valley Ltd has had three Companies Office reminders.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Primary Sector

MIA: red meat exports have slow start to 2023

The Meat Industry Association said total values were down 7%.

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2023
Primary Sector

New Zealand Rural Land Co lists in Frankfurt

The dual listing follows requests by potential European investors.

Oliver Lewis 02 Mar 2023
Finance

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 01 Mar 2023