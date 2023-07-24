Menu
Dairy exports help trim annual trade deficit to $16b
Exports into China were down 7.2% for the month. (Image: Port of Tauranga)
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
A $1.1 billion drop in imported goods and 1.3% improvement in exports by value of $1.6b, saw the monthly trade balance move into a surplus of $8.8 million for June, according to Statistics New Zealand.Exports of $6.3b were led by a $170m increase in the value of milk powder, butter and cheese to $1.8b while petroleum product imports were down $374m, or almost a third, with iron and machinery imports down $94m or 9.5% compared to the prior June.That followed the $1.6b rise in imports led by petrol and diesel imports last June, after the closure...
Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
