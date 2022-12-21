Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The amount of milk powder, butter and cheese exported last month was up 19% or $375m. (Image: Port of Tauranga)

Global dairy prices didn’t get a boost going into Christmas, instead falling nearly 4% at the final auction of the year.Overnight, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 (NZ$5,504) per metric tonne – ending what has been a volatile year for the commodity.The index peaked in March this year but has fallen ever since.The latest auction came after two positive auctions when prices rose 0.8% on December 6 and 2.4% on November 15.The auctionAt last night’s auction, whole milk powder (WMP) –...