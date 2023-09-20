Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Dairy prices lift 4.6% in overnight GDT auction

Dairy prices lift 4.6% in overnight GDT auction
Dairy buyers are returning to the market. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
Dairy prices continued to fare better in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction, with the GDT price index up 4.6% helped by a 4.6% lift in whole milk powder prices to US$2,799 (NZ$4,717) a metric tonne.“The recent plunge in prices and concerns about dairy production, as we head into El Nino weather conditions, have seen buyers return to the market,” BNZ senior markets strategist, Jason Wong, said.According to ANZ Bank, prices are still relatively low but are finding support despite more products being offered on the...
Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says
Bloomberg

Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says

A 25% rise in oil prices since May has also increased inflation in some countries.

Bloomberg 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31