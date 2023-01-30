Menu
Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

NZ Bloodstock auctioneers selling yesterday in the newly renamed Sir Patrick Hogan Auditorium. (Image: NZB)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
The weather battering the Auckland region didn’t dampen spirits among buyers on day one of Karaka 2023.Despite the weather, book one at the national yearling sale got under way with 140 lots being sold.Fillies with blueblood pedigrees were in high demand, accounting for three of the top five purchases.The aggregate turnover from day one was $22.4 million, up from just over $20m last year.New Zealand Bloodstock's managing director, Andrew Seabrook, said it was great to see the fillies averaging more than the colts.“This is the fi...
Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Jan 30, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

NZ trade deficit doubles as prices rise

The annual trade deficit was $14.5 billion in 2022 versus a deficit of $7.1b in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 12:25pm
'Baseless': Westland counters copyright claims

The proceedings were launched last month.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023
Livestock Improvement releases half-year result

Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) has reported a half-year net profit after tax (NPAT) of $33.3 million, down 6.4% from the same period last year, but in line with market guidance. LIC is a farmer-owned co-operative specialising in pasture-based dairy genetics and herd mana...

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2023
West Coast sand bound for Asia

Westland Mineral Sands plans to export one million tonnes of HMC a year.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jan 2023