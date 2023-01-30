Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

NZ Bloodstock auctioneers selling yesterday in the newly renamed Sir Patrick Hogan Auditorium. (Image: NZB)

The weather battering the Auckland region didn’t dampen spirits among buyers on day one of Karaka 2023.Despite the weather, book one at the national yearling sale got under way with 140 lots being sold.Fillies with blueblood pedigrees were in high demand, accounting for three of the top five purchases.The aggregate turnover from day one was $22.4 million, up from just over $20m last year.New Zealand Bloodstock's managing director, Andrew Seabrook, said it was great to see the fillies averaging more than the colts.“This is the fi...