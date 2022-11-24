Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Eat more broccoli and save the planet

Eat more broccoli and save the planet
If New Zealanders adopted a healthy diet, there would be large gains in health and healthcare savings. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
New Zealand should be growing more grains and vegetables while keeping its primary export sector intact, if it is to meet emissions and water-quality targets.Research from two National Science Challenges (NSCs) found that such a scenario would cost the country at most 1% of the sector’s export earnings.The “Growing for Good” research wanted to find out if NZ could produce food for a healthy diet, and at the same time maintain its primary export sector – all while improving water quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissi...
Law & Regulation

Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

There's been pushback from landowners over the publishing of climate risks.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Oceania shares fall on slow sales

The retirement village operator’s debt rose $126.8 million in six months.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Ngāi Tahu suing Māori fisheries trustee

Ngāi Tahu says the trustee upended a settlement that took more than a decade to negotiate.

Jem Traylen 23 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Carbon forests 'locking' productive land

The forestry industry is questioning the need for permanent carbon forests.

Brent Melville 22 Nov 2022
Economy

Chatham farmers prepare for vessel stoppage

The Southern Tiare will be out of service for about three months.

Riley Kennedy 22 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Singles' Day success for Comvita

The NZ company's products topped the honey category in the Chinese 11:11 event.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2022