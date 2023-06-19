Menu
ETS reform options come with costs and controversy

Ministers are asking what we should do about a puzzle like pine trees. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
The government has released a discussion document on reforming the emissions trading scheme, saying changes need to be made to drive greenhouse gas emission reductions.Failing that, the country could face a bill of up to $23.7 billion for not meeting its international commitments.The discussion document outlines four broad options to reform the emissions trading scheme (ETS), all of them with their share of benefits, costs and controversy.Under the ETS, those creating emissions must surrender New Zealand Units, which are the equivalent of one t...
