Farmers aren't jumping for joy, according to latest confidence survey

(Image: Getty)

Only one in 20 farmers hold anything akin to an optimistic view for agriculture for the coming year, but there are some signs of improvement.Rabobank New Zealand's first-quarter confidence survey showed rural confidence was still deep in the mire, but that confidence levels were up slightly on the prior quarter to December, with a net confidence reading of -58%, up from -71%.That had seen the number of farmers expecting conditions to improve rise to 5% from 4% the prior quarter, while those expecting conditions to deteriorate moved to 63% o...