Farmers aren't jumping for joy, according to latest confidence survey

Staff reporters
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Only one in 20 farmers hold anything akin to an optimistic view for agriculture for the coming year, but there are some signs of improvement.Rabobank New Zealand's first-quarter confidence survey showed rural confidence was still deep in the mire, but that confidence levels were up slightly on the prior quarter to December, with a net confidence reading of -58%, up from -71%.That had seen the number of farmers expecting conditions to improve rise to 5% from 4% the prior quarter, while those expecting conditions to deteriorate moved to 63% o...
Venturing outside your comfort zone
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Venturing outside your comfort zone

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
