Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

More than 75,000 people are expected at Fieldays. (Image: Fieldays)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Attendance at Fieldays 2023 might return to pre-covid levels but thrifty farmers are tightening their belts rather than ratcheting up their spending plans.They will likely be more interested in Mystery Creek's intrigue around whether He Waka Eke Noa has any political life left.   The Fieldays event, which runs from June 14-17, comes at a time when the wheels appear to be falling off the primary sector-led He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) partnership, with government ministers unable to come to an agreement on an alternative system for emiss...
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits

A new feature, Stashes, makes Dosh a more viable alternative to the big banks.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
More Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm
Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm

It will have its own board and chief executive.

Riley Kennedy 09 Jun 2023
Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure
Primary Sector

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure

The forecast is at or below Rabobank’s estimation of average costs of production.

Rebecca Howard 09 Jun 2023
Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 08 Jun 2023
Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes
Primary Sector

Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes

A global love for cheese isn’t all good news.

Rebecca Howard 07 Jun 2023