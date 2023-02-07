Menu
Fire at chicken farm won't have significant impact on egg supply

Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Zeagold Nutrition chief executive John McKay said 50,000 birds were lost in a weekend fire, but it won’t have a significant impact on egg supply.Stories of egg shortages have been hitting headlines after caged-egg farming became outlawed from January 2023 – 10 years after the then-National government made the commitment to phase them out.“The reality is the losses at Orini, represent only 1.4% of the layer hen population nationally so while it’s a tragic loss it won’t have a significant impact on egg supply,”...
Finance

Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 2:38pm
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Markets Free

NZX pays tribute to David Wale

David Wale was one of the "Jarden Boys".

Staff reporters 1:10pm