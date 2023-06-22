Menu
Fisher & Paykel's Karaka plans revealed

A concept plan for the new Karaka campus. (Image: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare)
Victoria Young
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will spend between $230 million and $300m on the first phase of capital expenditure for its Karaka campus, according to official documents. The details have come to light through the med-tech manufacturer’s Overseas Investment Office application to buy the $275m site. Clearance to purchase the 105-hectare site, which is currently rural land, was granted in April, subject to special conditions. The land purchase needed sign-off because, at the time the application was prepared, some of F&P...
