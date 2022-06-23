See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts payout forecast, Wickham leaving after 34 years

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 23 Jun 2022

Fonterra lifts payout forecast, Wickham leaving after 34 years
Kelvin Wickham. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 23 Jun 2022
RELATED
Fonterra lifted its forecast payout for the current season, gave strong earnings guidance and said Kelvin Wickham is stepping away from the co-operative after more than 34 years.It lifted the 2022-23 forecast farmgate milk price range to $8.75-$10.25 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from $8.25-$9.75/kgMS.This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, by 50 cents to $9.50/kgMS.The boost to the forecast milk price reflects the milk supply and demand picture and the current strong US dollar, said chief executive Miles Hurr...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
How we can fix New Zealand's ports – Don Braid
Brent Melville | Thu, 23 Jun 2022

The head of the multinational logistics group says having container cranes sitting idle across the country is a waste of assets

Energy
Community trust seeks to sell its Tairāwhiti electricity lines company
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 23 Jun 2022

Community trusts were once seen as a bastion against the privatisation of lines companies, now one is trying to sell its core assets to free up cash for diversification and new renewable generation.

Primary Sector
Bubs steams ahead, A2 Milk & Fonterra waiting for FDA approval
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 23 Jun 2022

By mid-July, 361,299 cans of Bubs infant formula are expected to have been made available to major retailers in the US.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.