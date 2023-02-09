Menu
Fonterra makes another foray into decarbonisation technology

Fonterra expects just six sites will be using coal by the end of the year. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Fonterra and Germany’s MAN Energy Solutions are working together to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in dairy production using heat pump technology for steam generation.It’s not just any heat pump, however. For one thing, it's massive. The goal is to trial the design and implementation of an industrial-scale heat pump technology to replace non-renewable energy in raising steam.In order to make powder – whether it’s a specialised powder or a whole milk powder – you need air.“You spray it in as a drople...
