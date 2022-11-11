Menu
Fonterra not fully satisfied with DIRA tweaks

Chair Peter McBride says Fonterra will continue to lobby. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Fonterra said the legislation enabling its capital restructuring is “moving in the right direction” but the dairy exporter is disappointed some proposals weren't adopted, said chair, Peter McBride.Parliament’s primary production select committee unanimously recommended some minor changes to the bill that will allow Fonterra to implement a new capital structure reducing the number of shares suppliers have to hold.“Overall, we are satisfied that it is moving in the right direction, and we are pleased to see the adoptio...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am