Fonterra not fully satisfied with DIRA tweaks

Chair Peter McBride says Fonterra will continue to lobby. (Image: Fonterra)

Rebecca Howard

Fonterra said the legislation enabling its capital restructuring is “moving in the right direction” but the dairy exporter is disappointed some proposals weren't adopted, said chair, Peter McBride.Parliament’s primary production select committee unanimously recommended some minor changes to the bill that will allow Fonterra to implement a new capital structure reducing the number of shares suppliers have to hold.“Overall, we are satisfied that it is moving in the right direction, and we are pleased to see the adoptio...