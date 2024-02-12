Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast

Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast
Fonterra produces about 30% of the world's dairy exports. (NZME)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Fonterra increased its 2023/24 season forecast farmgate milk price on Monday by 30 cents.   The midpoint rose to $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), up from $7.50 kgMS. The forecast range for the season also increased to $7.30-$8.30 kgMS, up from $7 to $8 kgMS.  Fonterra's chief executive, Miles Hurrell, said the price lift comes off the back of five strong global dairy trade (GDT) auctions.  “Recently, we’ve seen a lift in demand, primarily from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, for our reference com...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building