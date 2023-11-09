Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement at AGM

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement at AGM
(Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
When Fonterra chair Peter McBride opened the floor to shareholder questions at the dairy giant’s annual meeting on Thursday, there was a long pause.“There must be a question,” he said, looking around the room.After another pause, an attendee raised their hand and took the microphone, telling the board they guessed someone had to go first.Once that first question had been thrown out into the room, shareholders were keen to get their feelings off their chest. ScrutinyMcBride and chief executive Miles Hurrell faced most...
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Retail

Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 5:48pm
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Media

MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks

Creditors are said to be running out of patience with MediaWorks.

Daniel Dunkley 3:45pm
MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks

More Primary Sector

Farmlands seeks clearance to acquire Ballance subsidiary
Primary Sector

Farmlands seeks clearance to acquire Ballance subsidiary

Farmlands Co-operative Society has applied for formal clearance from the Commerce Commission to acquire 100% of SealesWinslow, the animal nutrition division of Ballance Agri-Nutrients.Both parties manufacture and distribute animal nutrition products, including bulk and bagged pel...

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030
Primary Sector

Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

The co-op is holding its AGM today.

Riley Kennedy 10:45am
New report on NZ’s regulated kiwifruit export structure for grower eyes only
Primary Sector

New report on NZ’s regulated kiwifruit export structure for grower eyes only

A new report examining Zespri’s statutory right to be the main exporter of New Zealand kiwifruit is being kept under wraps until growers hear its conclusions later this month.The report was commissioned by grower advocate New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI), which says it w...

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023
Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak
Finance

Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak

The GDT index had increased at the last four auctions.

Riley Kennedy 08 Nov 2023