Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

Sector leaders say the fees will undermine climate action. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Multiple forestry industry groups have collectively filed for a judicial review seeking an urgent examination of the Ministry for Primary Industries’ new fees regime.The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) recently announced the new $30.25 per hectare charge for forests, as well as new fees for 22 services, such as changing the classification of exotic or indigenous areas and asking for more time to collect forest measurements. MPI said the principle behind the charges was that those benefitting from having forests in the emissions...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout
Finance

Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim
Finance

Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim

They had been struggling to find funding.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023
Why A2 Milk's strike at Synlait exclusivity deal could be 'strategy move'
Primary Sector

Why A2 Milk's strike at Synlait exclusivity deal could be 'strategy move'

Milk marketer maintains it doesn't want out of deal with NZX-listed milk manufacturer.

Rebecca Stevenson 06 Oct 2023