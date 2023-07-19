Menu
Primary Sector

Former top Fonterra executive Kelvin Wickham to lead Ballance

Former top executive at Fonterra Kelvin Wickham is to become Ballance’s new CEO. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
A former top executive at Fonterra will take up a new role as chief executive officer of Ballance Agri-Nutrients. Kelvin Wickham, formerly Fonterra’s managing director for Americas, Europe, Middle East/Africa, and North Asia, will take over from current CEO Mark Wynne at the end of September. In a statement, Wickham said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead Ballance.”We have a strong foundation, as a pioneering food-producing nation built on the innovation and resilience of our farmers and growers. "It is...
