Primary Sector

Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The two views are starting to converge. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Members of the primary sector said there was still “significant” work to do on many critical details in the government’s emissions pricing proposal but were largely upbeat about the direction of travel. “This is a high-level, direction-setting report and does not have all the detail farmers and growers will need, but it is an important milestone” said He Waka Eke Noa chair Sarah Paterson. The government today released a section 215 report outlining a system to put a price on emissions from agricultural ac...
Markets

Sharesies' new fee structure to hit small investors

Sharesies will hike fees, but offset this with caps and subscriptions.

Staff reporters 12:50pm
Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am

News in Brief

Synlait shaves 50c off milk price forecast

Synlait Milk is reducing its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season to $9.00/kgMS from $9.50/kgMS.In a notice to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), Synlait said the revised forecast reflected weaker global demand since it provided its last update in September. The com...

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Allied to buy out NZ Rural Land manager

The rural investment firm doesn't think it will need to raise capital.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022