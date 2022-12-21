Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The two views are starting to converge. (Image: Getty)

Members of the primary sector said there was still “significant” work to do on many critical details in the government’s emissions pricing proposal but were largely upbeat about the direction of travel. “This is a high-level, direction-setting report and does not have all the detail farmers and growers will need, but it is an important milestone” said He Waka Eke Noa chair Sarah Paterson. The government today released a section 215 report outlining a system to put a price on emissions from agricultural ac...