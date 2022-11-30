Menu
Government backs down on sequestration for emissions trading scheme

The primary sector has asked for a plan that covers all forms of scientifically robust sequestration possible. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
The government has backed down and agreed to work with the primary sector on developing a sequestration strategy for the emissions trading scheme.The announcement was made on the first day of Fieldays 2022, the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere, which brings together upwards of 130,000 people from the sector over four days. “We want a plan for reducing agricultural emissions we can all agree on. We’ve heard sequestration is a top priority for farmers and critical to making He Waka Eke Noa work,” prime...
Listed Companies

Bathurst says it will thrive on rising steel production

The NZ mining company expects more than 90% of production to be coking coal.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Transport Exclusive

AT boss in waiting, waiting to meet Wayne

Auckland Transport has had a year to recruit a new CEO. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Lylo concept opens Auckland doors, Jucy Snooze checks out

The Australian owner of Jucy Snooze is sprucing up the NZ brand, with the introduction of new lifestyle concept Lylo.

Brent Melville 12:00pm

Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward.

Rebecca Howard 28 Nov 2022
Primary Sector Free

Key Māori entities join Gull as new shareholders

Allegro takes on new investors in Gull NZ for undisclosed sum and stake.

Staff reporters 25 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Danone NZ sees recovery in China, commissions boiler

The dairy company commissioned its new $30 million biomass boiler for its plant in Balclutha.

Rebecca Howard 25 Nov 2022