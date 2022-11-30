Government backs down on sequestration for emissions trading scheme

The primary sector has asked for a plan that covers all forms of scientifically robust sequestration possible. (Image: Getty)

The government has backed down and agreed to work with the primary sector on developing a sequestration strategy for the emissions trading scheme.The announcement was made on the first day of Fieldays 2022, the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere, which brings together upwards of 130,000 people from the sector over four days. “We want a plan for reducing agricultural emissions we can all agree on. We’ve heard sequestration is a top priority for farmers and critical to making He Waka Eke Noa work,” prime...