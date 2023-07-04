Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Government holds another meeting with He Waka Eke Noa

Government holds another meeting with He Waka Eke Noa
Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
The government is meeting with primary sector leaders on Tuesday in its bid to ensure a pricing system for agriculture emissions is in place before the Jan 1, 2025, deadline.Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor told the Primary Industries New Zealand summit in Wellington they were meeting again to make progress on He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) – the primary sector climate action partnership.O'Connor described it as "the partnership that we need to have to try and reduce emissions".Aside from O'Connor and the primary secto...
Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets
Markets Market close

Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.33, gaining 63.46 points.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm
Primary Sector

Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges

Lee Joo Hai was arrested and charged in March.

Staff reporters 4:32pm
Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 2:20pm
Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More Primary Sector

Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges
Primary Sector

Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges

Lee Joo Hai was arrested and charged in March.

Staff reporters 4:32pm
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Carbon market chaos and confusion
Primary Sector

Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon prices fell below $40 last week from a near $90 high last November.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year
Primary Sector

Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year

The government has provided Rural Support Trust with at least $2.4 million in funding for the current financial year to provide more help following the North Island’s severe weather events.The trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts that deliver free and confidential assistan...

Staff reporters 03 Jul 2023