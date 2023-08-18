Menu
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan

Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor lengthens farm emissions reduction path. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
Farmers will have to start reporting their farm-level emissions towards the end of next year, with pricing now pushed back to the final three months of 2025.The government will also move to delay the agriculture sector automatically joining the emissions trading scheme (ETS).Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor announced the long-awaited emissions reduction plan on Friday afternoon.He said the government had worked with farming leaders to develop the plan, saying it was being flexible and taking a “balanced approach”.HWEN&ldqu...
The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate

A robust but logical conclusion is that the provincial unions should be depowered.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location

The highly anticipated freight strategy doesn't look at relocating Ports of Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 12:45pm
Infrastructure Analysis

Dileepa Fonseka: The expensive road to nowhere

Labour's de facto transport policy shows how political transport funding has become.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month

The mid-point is now $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Primary Sector Free

Will Australia's red wine hangover be a headache for NZ?

Australia's two billion litre wine lake was largely brought on by Chinese tariffs.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit

It recorded a net profit of $50.9m for the year.

Riley Kennedy 17 Aug 2023
Primary Sector

Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence

Bottom trawling a key issue for the sector.

Jem Traylen 17 Aug 2023