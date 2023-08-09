Menu
Govt plans to triple Hauraki Gulf protection area

(Image: Revive Our Gulf)
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
The government announced plans to significantly expand marine protection measures in the Hauraki Gulf by creating 19 new marine protection areas.It plans to introduce the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection bill into parliament before the House rises on Aug 31, nearly tripling the total area under protection in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park from just over 6% to above 18%.Under the plan, bottom trawling and Danish seining will be banned from large areas, and there will be a tailored fisheries plan to support the unique ecosystem.The Gulf...
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Finance

ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 11:30am
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
