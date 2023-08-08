Menu
Fletcher shares fall 2.9% as convention centre takes another $105m hit

Convention centre woes continue. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
Fletcher Building shares fell 2.9% after the country’s biggest listed construction company said it would take an extra $105 million provision on the cost of the much-delayed New Zealand International Convention Centre and hotel in downtown Auckland. The company had already flagged a potential uplift in construction costs of as much as $50m during its June investor day, and today said it would recognise that sum in total in the upcoming annual result. It also said its contract works insurance revenue would be $20m lower due to ad...
NZ sharemarket slides as investors digest fast food results
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slides as investors digest fast food results

The S&P/NZX 50 Index close at 11,868.75, down 65.49 points or 0.55%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm
Finance

PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
