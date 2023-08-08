Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Millennium hotel operations back in black, property sales slow

Millennium hotel operations back in black, property sales slow
Grand Millennium in Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand reported a return to profitability for its hotel operations in the first six months of 2023, although property sales at its CDL Investments developer came off the boil in the half. The hotel operator reported a net profit of $8.4 million in the six months ended June 30, down from $22.9m a year earlier when its hotel operations posted a loss, and its CDL property development unit enjoyed a spike in sales. Group revenue was down 28.2% at $60.1m. The hotel operations posted a pre-tax profit o...
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs