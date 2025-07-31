Menu
NZ sharemarket down as Mainfreight, utilities move

Mainfreight’s share price fell for the second day after the business reported a slow start to the 2026 financial year. (Image: Supplied)
Tom Raynel
Thu, 31 Jul 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket was down again on Thursday as high-valued Mainfreight's share price dropped for the second day while utility stocks had plenty of movement.On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.25% or 32.23 points, falling to 12,823.74, after 35.3 million shares changed hands to the value of $153.8m.The S&P/NZX 20 index closed at 7503.77, down 0.45%, while the S&P/NZX 10 index ended the day at 12,522.19, falling 0.62%.There were 86 gainers on the main board and 53 decliners.Mainfreight was the big...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Journee to succeed Withers as Warehouse chair
Retail

Journee ensures "strong continuity of leadership", Joan Withers said.

Gregor Thompson 9:15am
Caution after Synlait Milk’s latest update
Markets

Analysts hold their ratings but lower their 12-month target prices. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The high-profile Australian investor who’s bullish on Ryman
Property

“The risk-reward at the current level is solid,” David Kingston said.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Mr Fix-it Michael Stiassny's small cap career
Markets

Plus 2 Cheap cars, AoFrio, TradeWindow, and more.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am