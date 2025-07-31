Menu
Craigs downgrades Mainfreight to ‘neutral’ as profits slide

Analysts think the short-term outlook for Mainfreight is uncertain, but like its longer-term prospects. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Craigs Investment Partners has downgraded their assessment of Mainfreight from overweight to neutral.It comes after the NZX-listed freight and logistics company told shareholders on Wednesday that before-tax profits were down 24.1% across its three core divisions – transport, warehousing and air and ocean – for the 17 weeks to July 27.A PowerPoint presentation given by managing director Don Braid said the start of the 2026 year had been slow and disappointing, but the company also pointed to bright spots, including an estimated $324...
