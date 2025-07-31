Menu
Troubled investment provider Senior Trust to wind up

More than half of Senior Trust Capital’s lending is to The Grove in Orewa. (Image: The Grove)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Retirement village investor Senior Trust Capital is winding up, saying this will provide “the best outcome for shareholders”.Senior Trust Capital (STC) and related entity, Senior Trust Retirement Village Income Generator, have been under investigation by the Financial Markets Authority since November.The group raises money from investors and uses it to lend on small retirement village properties around the country, offering returns of up to 8%.STC announced the decision to wind up in its financial statements for the year to March, r...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
The high-profile Australian investor who’s bullish on Ryman
Property

“The risk-reward at the current level is solid,” David Kingston said.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Property-flipping firm owes IRD nearly $9m
Property

Rickhil Prakash also owns Akrish Properties, which was liquidated owing a further $4m.

Gregor Thompson 31 Jul 2025
Developer faces mortgagee sale over $17.4m loan
Property

Nest or Invest Group also has two other companies in liquidation.

Maria Slade 31 Jul 2025